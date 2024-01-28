Aziah James finds road shooting touch, scoring 24 points in No. 7 N.C. State’s 82-61 win over BC

BOSTON (AP) — Aziah James overcame some recent road-shooting woes by scoring 24 points to lead No. 7 North Carolina State to an 82-61 victory over Boston College Sunday afternoon.Mimi Collins had 17 points, Madison Hayes added 14 with a career-high 14 rebounds, and Saniya Rivers had 15 points for the Wolfpack (18-2, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who posted their third straight victory. Teya Sidberry led Boston College (11-11, 3-6) with 18 points, Andrea Daley and T’yana Todd both scored 13. Team-leading scorer Dontavia Waggoner finished with 12.

