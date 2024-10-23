Azerbaijan and Spain competing to host Champions League final in 2027 after withdrawal of Milan

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Azerbaijan and Spain have declared an interest in hosting the men’s Champions League final in 2027 after bidding for European soccer’s biggest club match was reopened by UEFA. The game is set to be staged at Baku’s Olympic Stadium or the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid after they were named by UEFA as the two interested bidders. Their final proposals must be delivered by March 19. A decision on who will host the final is scheduled to be made in May. The search for a new venue was opened after UEFA’s executive committee decided not to assign the final to Milan’s storied San Siro stadium.

