Azarenka lines up Rybakina early in Dubai where top four women are entered

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has put away Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands 6-2, 6-4 and set up a second-round matchup with Elena Rybakina at the Dubai Championships. The top four women are reunited in Dubai for the first time since the Australian Open. Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Rybakina all received first-round byes and will play on Tuesday. No. 1-ranked Swiatek overcame Rybakina in the Doha final on Saturday. The Doha-Dubai title double was last achieved in 2007 by Justine Henin. Swiatek lost in the final last year. She starts against former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens. No. 2 Sabalenka ends a three-week layoff since winning her second straight Australian Open. No. 3 Gauff has Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy, and No. 4 Rybakina plays Azarenka.

