Azarenka, Kalinina move into 3rd round at rain-delayed Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Victoria Azarenka and Anhelina Kalinina both advanced into the third round at the rain-delayed Charleston Open. Azarenka is seeded 12th at the season’s first clay-court event and defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2. The 15th-seeded Kalinina ousted past Charleston champion Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 6-3. Rain delayed play several hours with the first players not coming out to the court until 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.