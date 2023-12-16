Azana Baines helps Seton Hall shock No. 23 UNLV with 84-54 win

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Azana Baines had 23 points and 11 rebounds to help Seton Hall rout No. 23 UNLV 84-54 on Saturday. It’s the fourth straight win for the Pirates (8-3), who jumped all over the Lady Rebels (9-1). UNLV missed its first 11 shots and trailed 15-2 before Nneka Obiazor hit a driving layup for the Lady Rebels’ first basket of the game with 1:28 left in the quarter. They trailed 17-8 at the end of the period and never could recover. Alyssa Brown led the Lady Rebels with 13 points before fouling out. UNLV was off to the best start since the 1990-91 team won its first 14 games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.