AZ Alkmaar rallies to beat Lazio in Europa Conference League

ROME (AP) — Dutch club AZ Alkmaar rallied from a goal down to upset Lazio 2-1 in their Europa Conference League round-of-16 first leg. Lazio took the lead in the 18th minute with a strike from former Spain forward Pedro Rodríguez. The visitors, who have lost just one of their last 12 games in all competitions, recovered from a slow start and Vangelis Pavlidis netted the equalizer shortly before halftime. Defender Milos Kerkez scored in the winner in the 62nd minute. The rest of the matches in the third-tier Europa Conference League will take place on Thursday with the return leg on March 16.

