Ayoka Lee’s record double-double sparks No. 12 Kansas State past Oral Roberts, 102-59

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee posted her school-record 53rd career double-double to spark 12th-ranked Kansas State to a 102-59 rout of Oral Roberts. Lee had her record double-double in the books by early in the second quarter, scoring 24 points and grabbing a career-high 21 rebounds, two shy of the school record, to move into third all-time. Lee hit 11 of 17 shots from the floor but was just 2 of 7 from the free-throw line. She also blocked five shots while pulling down 15 rebounds off the defensive glass.

