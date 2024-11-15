Ayoka Lee scores 28 in 16 minutes as No. 10 Kansas State cruises past Creighton 86-68

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 28 points in just 16 minutes due to foul trouble, and No. 10 Kansas State rolled to an 86-68 victory over Creighton. Temira Poindexter and Serena Sundell added 12 points apiece, and Kennedy Taylor scored 10 off the bench for the Wildcats, who improved to 3-0 on the season. Kennedy Townsend had a career-high 16 points, and Morgan Maly finished with 15 for the Bluejays. But the nation’s leading scorer, Lauren Jensen, was held to just nine on 4-for-11 shooting. Creighton dropped to 1-2 on the season.

