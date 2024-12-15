Ayoka Lee leads No. 13 Kansas State women to 74-48 victory over Middle Tennessee

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 16 and blocked four shots and No. 13 Kansas State dominated the second half in a 74-48 victory over Middle Tennessee. Lee made 4 of 5 shots from the floor and 8 of 12 free throws to help the Wildcats (11-1) run their win streak to six. Jaelyn Glenn scored 15 on 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range with three steals for Kansas State. Temira Poindexter totaled 15 points and six rebounds. Taryn Sides made 2 of 3 from beyond the arc and scored eight off the bench. Sides has made 26 of her last 38 attempts from distance. Jalyn Gregory had 18 points to lead the Blue Raiders (7-4), who have lost three of their last four.

