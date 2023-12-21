Ayoka Lee continues stellar play with 20 points, leads No. 12 K-State women in rout of Southern

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee continued her red-hot shooting pace and scored 20 points to lead No. 12 Kansas State to an 84-52 victory over Southern. Lee made 8 of 10 shots, including 1 for 1 from 3-point distance, and made all three of her free throws. She has made 46 of 59 shots over the past four games and has scored 108 points in that stretch. Serena Sundell had 11 points with seven assists and five rebounds for the Wildcats. Taryn Sides had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The Wildcats shot 56.7% and scored 40 points in the paint.

