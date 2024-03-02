Ayaka Furue takes 2-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA tournament in Singapore

SINGAPORE (AP) — Ayaka Furue of Japan took a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship with a 4-under 68. The 23-year-old Furue won the Women’s Scottish Open in her first year on tour in 2022. She had a 54-hole total of 10-under 206. The late groups had to contend with rain and windy conditions at Sentosa Golf Club. Hannah Green was in second place after a 67. Second-round leader Celine Boutier (72) and Andrea Lee (67) were tied for third, three strokes behind Furue. Two-time defending champion Jin Young Ko moved well up the leaderboard with a round-of-the-day 66 and was four strokes behind and tied for fifth in the 66-player, no-cut tournament.

