Axel Witsel quits international soccer, ends 15-year career with Belgium

By The Associated Press
FILE - Belgium's Axel Witsel gestures during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Morocco, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 27, 2022. Veteran midfielder Axel Witsel is the latest member of Belgium's so-called Golden Generation to end his international career. The 34-year-old Witsel has made 130 appearances in his 15-year career with Belgium, scoring 12 goals with the Red Devils. He said on Friday, May 12, 2023 he was proud to represent Belgium but now wants to dedicate more time to his family and focus on his career with Spanish club Atletico Madrid. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Augstein]

BRUSSELS (AP) — Veteran midfielder Axel Witsel is the latest member of Belgium’s so-called Golden Generation to end his international career. The 34-year-old Witsel played 130 matches over 15 years. He says he wants to dedicate more time to his family and focus on his career with Spanish club Atletico Madrid. In March, new Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco dropped Witsel in his first squad since being appointed with a mission to rebuild.

