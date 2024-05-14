Avs’ star Valeri Nichushkin suspended for at least 6 months an hour before team’s playoff game loss

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been suspended at least six months without pay and placed in stage 3 of the league’s player assistance program. The move came just before his team lost Game 4 to Dallas to fall behind in the second-round playoff series 3-1. It’s the second time this season he’s been in the program. Stage 3 means Nichushkin violated the terms of the program. The 29-year-old Russian forward will miss the rest of the postseason and the first month next season at a minimum. He leads the team with nine playoff goals this season.

