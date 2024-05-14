Avs’ star Valeri Nichushkin suspended for at least 6 months an hour before team’s playoff game loss

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
FILE - Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin celebrates his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Feb. 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Nichushkin was suspended and placed in stage 3 of the the league's player assistance program before Game 4 on Monday, May 13, 2024, night of a second-round series with Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes]

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been suspended at least six months without pay and placed in stage 3 of the league’s player assistance program. The move came just before his team lost Game 4 to Dallas to fall behind in the second-round playoff series 3-1. It’s the second time this season he’s been in the program. Stage 3 means Nichushkin violated the terms of the program. The 29-year-old Russian forward will miss the rest of the postseason and the first month next season at a minimum. He leads the team with nine playoff goals this season.

