Avs lose Cogliano for playoffs with neck fracture from hit

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar confirms that Andrew Cogliano is out for the rest of the postseason with a fracture in his neck. He also reiterated how disappointed he was in the hit that sidelined the gritty forward. Cogliano suffered the fracture when he was hit into the boards from behind in the second period by Seattle forward Jordan Eberle in Game 6. Cogliano returned for the third period following an examination but reported that his neck wasn’t feeling great after returning home from Seattle. A CT scan revealed the fracture. Eberle was assessed a minor penalty for boarding. He wasn’t subject to a hearing for supplemental discipline by the league.

