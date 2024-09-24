Avs forward Logan O’Connor signs 6-year extension to stay with the team through 2030-31 season

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor and the Colorado Avalanche agreed to a six-year extension that will keep him with the organization through the 2030-31 season. The 28-year-old forward is coming off an injury-marred season that ended early with him undergoing hip surgery in March. Despite playing just 57 games, he had a career-high 13 goals. O’Connor was a part of the Avalanche team that won the Stanley Cup in 2022. Before turning professional, O’Connor played three seasons for the University of Denver, winning an NCAA championship in 2016-17.

