Avs forward Jonathan Drouin out with lower-body injury for playoff series against Winnipeg

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche left wing Jonathan Drouin, right, looks to pass the puck as Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Jonathan Drouin for their first-round playoff series against Winnipeg due to a lower-body injury. Drouin got hurt when he tripped in the second period Thursday against Edmonton. He skated off the ice and didn’t return. The 29-year-old Drouin turned in a career season with 56 points after signing with Colorado as a free agent over the summer. Drouin was typically on the same line as Mikko Rantanen and his good friend Nathan MacKinnon. The Avalanche practiced before leaving for Winnipeg. Game 1 of the series is Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.