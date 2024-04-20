Avs forward Jonathan Drouin out with lower-body injury for playoff series against Winnipeg

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Jonathan Drouin for their first-round playoff series against Winnipeg due to a lower-body injury. Drouin got hurt when he tripped in the second period Thursday against Edmonton. He skated off the ice and didn’t return. The 29-year-old Drouin turned in a career season with 56 points after signing with Colorado as a free agent over the summer. Drouin was typically on the same line as Mikko Rantanen and his good friend Nathan MacKinnon. The Avalanche practiced before leaving for Winnipeg. Game 1 of the series is Sunday.

