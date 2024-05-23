Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog looking to return next season after missing 2 years with knee injury

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has missed the last two seasons because of his right knee but he’s making strides and is optimistic he will return next season. He’s just not quite sure yet of an exact time. He joked it would be sometime between mid-September and the start of April. The return of suspended forward Valeri Nichushkin remains up in the air, too. The Russian forward received at least a six-month suspension without pay last week for violating terms of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. He’s sidelined until some point next season. General manager Chris MacFarland said the door is open for a return.

