Avisaíl García cut by Miami Marlins, who owe the outfielder $24.6 million

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins parted ways with one of their unsuccessful and costly free agent signings when they designated Avisaíl García for assignment, owing a little more than $24.6 million for the remainder of his contract. The 32-year-old failed to fulfill expectations during his two full seasons in Miami. García signed a $53 million, four-year deal as a free agent just before the lockout in December 2021, but his tenure with the Marlins consisted of poor offensive production and multiple stints on the injured list. García had been sidelined because of a left hamstring strain.

