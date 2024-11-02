Avery Smith breaks up a 2-point attempt on the final play of the game and Toledo beats EMU 29-28

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score, and DB Avery Smith broke up a pass on a 2-point conversion attempt on the final play of the game to help Toledo beat Eastern Michigan 29-28. Toledo (6-3, 3-2), which erased a 12-point second-half deficit, became bowl eligible for its 15th straight season. The Rockets have won 22 of the last 25 games against Eastern Michigan (5-4, 2-3). Snyder’s heave to the end zone was caught by Terry Lockett Jr. as time expired to get within a point. EMU lined up to go for the 2-point conversion, leading to a Toledo timeout. The EMU offense came onto the field again and Snyder’s throw to Lockett was batted out of his hands by Smith.

