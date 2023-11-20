Avery scores 22, Seller adds 20 to help UCF beat S. Dakota State 83-80 at Jacksonville Classic

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Marchelus Avery scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and Jaylin Sellers scored 20 to help UCF beat South Dakota State 83-80 at the Jacksonville Classic. Darius Johnson finished with 11 points and four steals and Omar Payne, who made 4 of 4 from the field and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line, added 10 points and three steals for UCF. Johnson made a layup through contact and missed the and-1 free throw but Sellers grabbed the offensive rebound, was fouled and hit two free throws to give UCF an 81-78 lead with 7 seconds to play. Charlie Easley led South Dakota State with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and Luke Appel fouled out with 19 points.

