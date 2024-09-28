Avery Johnson’s 5 total TDs lead No. 23 Kansas State past No. 20 Oklahoma State, 42-20

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Avery Johnson passed for three touchdowns and ran for two as No. 23 Kansas State routed No. 20 Oklahoma State 42-20 on Saturday. Johnson passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 60 yards and two scores for the Wildcats, who fell behind early before scoring 35 straight points to take control. DJ Giddens added 187 of Kansas State’s 300 yards on the ground. Alan Bowman passed for 361 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State but he threw two costly interceptions and lost a fumble. De’Zhaun Stribling had seven catches for 157 yards and a score for the Cowboys.

