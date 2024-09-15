Aveon Smith accounts for 2 second-half touchdowns to help Alabama A&M hold off Division II opponent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aveon Smith ran for one touchdown and passed for another, both in the second half, and Alabama A&M defeated Division II Georgetown (Kentucky) 24-16. After Georgetown tied it at 10 in the third quarter, Smith drove the Bulldogs 75 yards in 10 plays capped by his own 31-yard touchdown run. He led the Bulldogs on another 75-yard drive early in the fourth quarter, throwing to DeQuadrion Welch for a 19-yard touchdown and a 24-13 lead. Georgetown’s Nate Craft kicked his third field goal of the game to cap the scoring in the final minute.

