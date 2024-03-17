Avent scores 17 points and Jackson State women beat Alcorn State 68-44 to win SWAC Tournament title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Andriana Avent scored 17 points and Jackson State defeated Alcorn State 68-44 on Saturday to cruise to their third Southwestern Athletic Conference title in four years and clinch an NCAA Tournament spot. The top-seeded Lady Tigers, who went undefeated in conference play, won their 21st straight game. Their streak started after five consecutive losses to Power 5 programs. Ti’lan Boler added 13 points and Hayleigh Breland 11. Nakia Cheatham and Kiarra Henderson scored 10 points each for the Lady Braves.

