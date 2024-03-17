Avent scores 17 points and Jackson State women beat Alcorn State 68-44 to win SWAC Tournament title

By The Associated Press
Jackson State guard Angel Jackson (15) blocks a shot-attempt by Alcorn State guard Nakia Cheatham (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Andriana Avent scored 17 points and Jackson State defeated Alcorn State 68-44 on Saturday to cruise to their third Southwestern Athletic Conference title in four years and clinch an NCAA Tournament spot. The top-seeded Lady Tigers, who went undefeated in conference play, won their 21st straight game. Their streak started after five consecutive losses to Power 5 programs. Ti’lan Boler added 13 points and Hayleigh Breland 11. Nakia Cheatham and Kiarra Henderson scored 10 points each for the Lady Braves.

