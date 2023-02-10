Avea, Coleman lift Hawaii over UC San Diego 69-62

HONOLULU (AP) — Samuta Avea scored 17 points, Noel Coleman added 16 and Hawaii beat UC San Diego 69-62. Avea made 7 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer for the Rainbow Warriors (18-7, 9-4 Big West Conference). Coleman hit four 3-pointers and added four rebounds. Jovon McClanahan pitched in with 11 points and six assists. Bernardo da Silva had 12 rebounds to go with eight points. Francis Nwaokorie led the Tritons (8-17, 3-10) with 25 points.

