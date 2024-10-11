Avalanche without forward Jonathan Drouin, claim goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers

DENVER (AP) — The banged-up Colorado Avalanche will be without forward Jonathan Drouin due to an upper-body injury. Drouin’s expected to miss at least two contests before his injury is reassessed. Drouin’s absence is a big offensive blow for a team that’s already missing forwards Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen. Another forward, Valeri Nichushkin, is serving a suspension that’s in effect until at least mid-November. The Avalanche also claimed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers after poor showings from Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen. Colorado’s home opener is Saturday against Columbus.

