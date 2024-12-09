Avalanche swap goaltenders by sending Georgiev to Sharks as part of a deal for Blackwood

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have swapped goaltenders with San Jose, sending a struggling Alexandar Georgiev to the Sharks for Mackenzie Blackwood. As part of the deal, the Avalanche also acquired forward Givani Smith along with San Jose’s fifth-round pick in 2027. The Sharks received forward Nikolai Kovalenko and two draft picks — a fifth-round selection in 2025 and a second-round pick in 2026. Colorado will retain 14% of Georgiev’s contract, which amounts to approximately $476,000. He was in the last season of a $10.2 million, three-year deal.

