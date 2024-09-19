Avalanche set to begin camp with no timeline for return of injured Landeskog or suspended Nichushkin

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche head into training camp with some holes to fill and some feelings to mend down the road. On the eve of camp, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said there was no timeline for a return of captain Gabriel Landeskog or forward Artturi Lehkonen. But they will definitely be without forward Val Nichushkin, who’s suspended until sometime in mid-November. It’s a situation Bednar plans to address with the team now and again when Nichushkin eventually arrives. The talented Russian forward was unavailable for a second straight postseason. He was suspended for at least six months and placed in the league’s player assistance program.

