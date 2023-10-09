Avalanche make moves before start of season, claim goaltender Ivan Prosvetov on waivers from Arizona

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have made a series of moves, including a claim of goaltender Ivan Prosvetov on waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Prosvetov is a contingency plan with backup Pavel Francouz being placed on the injured, non-roster list. Starter Alexandar Georgiev is coming off a season in which he won a career-best 40 games.

