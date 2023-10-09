Avalanche make moves before start of season, claim goaltender Ivan Prosvetov on waivers from Arizona

By The Associated Press
FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog skates against the New York Islanders during an NHL hockey game March 7, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Landeskog sees a clearer path back to the ice even if he's not expected to play this season. That's how encouraged he is 4 1/2 months removed from cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee. His coach is optimistic, too, which is why Jared Bednar won't name a captain for the upcoming season. He's going to wait for Landeskog. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jim McIsaac]

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have made a series of moves, including a claim of goaltender Ivan Prosvetov on waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Prosvetov is a contingency plan with backup Pavel Francouz being placed on the injured, non-roster list. Starter Alexandar Georgiev is coming off a season in which he won a career-best 40 games.

