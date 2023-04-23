Avalanche lean on stars to reclaim control of series

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates scoring against the Seattle Kraken with Evan Rodrigues (9) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Seattle. The Avalanche won 6-4. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — It’s taken only three games for Nathan MacKinnon to declare this the toughest first-round series of his career. Colorado’s star made it look pretty easy with his two goals in Game 3 as the Avalanche reclaimed control of their opening playoff series. MacKinnon was the best offensive player on the ice in Game 3 as the Avalanche beat Seattle 6-4 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Monday night and a victory by Colorado would give it a chance to wrap up the series at home on Wednesday. But MacKinnon wasn’t the only Colorado star to show up in a big way in Game 3. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Rantanen had three points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.