Avalanche lean on stars to reclaim control of series

SEATTLE (AP) — It’s taken only three games for Nathan MacKinnon to declare this the toughest first-round series of his career. Colorado’s star made it look pretty easy with his two goals in Game 3 as the Avalanche reclaimed control of their opening playoff series. MacKinnon was the best offensive player on the ice in Game 3 as the Avalanche beat Seattle 6-4 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Monday night and a victory by Colorado would give it a chance to wrap up the series at home on Wednesday. But MacKinnon wasn’t the only Colorado star to show up in a big way in Game 3. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Rantanen had three points.

