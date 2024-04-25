Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev hoping confidence boost carries into Game 3 against Jets

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save against Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/FRED GREENSLADE]

DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev got out of his own way in order to get out of his own head. The Colorado goaltender imagined winning and all the feelings that went along with it. By keeping negative vibes at bay, Georgiev snapped out of his shot-stopping doldrums and helped the Avalanche split games in Winnipeg. Georgiev is confident he has rediscovered his confidence heading into Game 3 on Friday night in the Mile High City.  This time of year, it’s all about quickly turning the page, no matter the outcome.

