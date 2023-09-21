Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin averts questions over sudden absence last year in playoffs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin averted questions concerning his sudden absence from a playoff series last season for what the team explained was personal reasons. Nichushkin missed the final five postseason games in a first-round loss to Seattle. In a brief chat following the opening of training camp, Nichushkin thanked the everyone for their support. But when asked if there was anything he wanted to clear up about what was reported last spring, he reiterated he didn’t want to talk about it. Nichushkin was a big part of the Avalanche when they won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

