Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen takes offense to comments from teammate’s dad, breaks out of slump

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen said he had added incentive for his big game Monday night after taking offense to comments from the dad of one of his teammates concerning his offseason work ethic. Ismo Lehkonen, a hockey analyst and the father of injured Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen, told Finnish public broadcaster YLE that Rantanen’s recent slump may be because “he didn’t have a terribly swell summer.” Rantanen had a goal and two assists in a 6-5 comeback win over the Calgary Flames. The 27-year-old Rantanen leads the team with 13 goals despite a recent slump. His goal Monday was his first since Nov. 22.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.