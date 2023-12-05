Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar doubtful for game against Anaheim due to lower-body injury

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is doubtful for a game against the Anaheim Ducks due to a lower-body injury. Makar skated with the team on a limited basis Tuesday morning at Ball Arena. He wasn’t in the lineup for a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Sunday in Los Angeles. Makar leads the league in assists this season and is tied among defensemen in points. Colorado forward Andrew Cogliano will miss the game with a lower-body injury. Coach Jared Bednar added that forward Valeri Nichushkin was under the weather but should be available to play.

