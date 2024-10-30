Avalanche deal with another injury with team’s leading scorer Ross Colton sidelined by a broken foot

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will be without their leading goal scorer Ross Colton for at least six weeks after he broke his foot blocking a shot. A banged-up Colorado team also will be missing another forward in Miles Wood for the next week or so due to an upper-body injury. The injuries continue to pile up for the Avalanche, who are already missing from the lineup Jonathan Drouin, captain Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen. In addition, Valeri Nichushkin remains out until mid-November as he serves a suspension. The forward situation has reached the point where Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is going to try out defenseman Oliver Kylington up front Wednesday night against Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.