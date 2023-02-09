Avalanche D Cale Makar out with head injury

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar will miss the final two games of a current road trip with a head injury. Colorado coach Jared Bednar announced the news before the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Makar will also miss Saturday’s matchup at Florida and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Denver. Makar was hurt on a check by Pittsburgh’s Jeff Carter on Tuesday night.

