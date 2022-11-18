Avalanche counting on Cale Makar to be marathon man on ice

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Cale Makar skated almost 33 minutes for the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in their victory last night at Carolina. It’s the second-most he has played in his NHL career and the most in a regular-season game. The Avalanche would prefer not to put such a heavy workload on the reigning Norris Trophy winner and playoff MVP. But with two other defenseman out amid a swath of injuries, coach Jared Bednar knows he can rely on Makar when needed. And teammates aren’t surprised Makar can handle it.

