Avalanche agree to terms with forward Tomas Tatar on a 1-year contract

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have agreed to terms with forward Tomas Tatar on a one-year contract. Tatar will make $1.5 million this season. The 32-year-old from Slovakia was considered among the top NHL free agents still available late in the offseason. Tatar has 455 points in 783 regular-season NHL games. He helped Vegas reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2018. Tatar had 48 points last season with the New Jersey Devils.

