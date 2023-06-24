Avalanche acquire center Ryan Johansen in a trade with the Predators

By The Associated Press
FILE - Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Monday, Feb.13, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Colorado Avalanche have filled their second-line center void by acquiring Johansen from the Predators. Colorado sent pending free agent Alex Galchenyuk to Nashville in a trade that was essentially a contract dump. The Predators are retaining half of Johansen's $8 million salary cap hit in each of the next two seasons. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Zaleski]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have filled their second-line center void by acquiring Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators. Colorado sent pending free agent Alex Galchenyuk to Nashville in a trade that essentially was a contract dump. The Predators are retaining half of Johansen’s $8 million salary cap hit in each of the next two seasons. The move is a big splash for the Avalanche in their attempt to win the Stanley Cup for a second time in three years. Colorado learned recently that captain Gabriel Landeskog would miss the entire 2023-24 season while recovering from invasive knee surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.