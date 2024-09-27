Auxerre gets 2nd win over the French league season by beating Brest 3-0

AUXERRE, France (AP) — Auxerre beat Brest 3-0 on Friday to grab its second win of the French league season and put the brakes on the visitor’s recent run of form. Brest was coming off two consecutive victories, including a 2-1 win over Sturm Graz in its first ever Champions League match. But under the pouring rain in central France, Auxerre finally showed some of the form that won it promotion last year and staved off a fifth straight defeat in Ligue 1.

