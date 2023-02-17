Auxerre ends 10-match winless run in French league

AUXERRE, France (AP) — Auxerre has ended its 10-match winless streak in the French league by coming from behind to beat seven-time champion Lyon 2-1. Striker Moussa Dembele had put the visitors in front with a header from Corentin Tolisso’s cross in the 36th minute but Auxerre replied with two goals in the space of two minutes after the interval. Gaetan Perrin scored from the penalty spot and Brazilian defender Jubal then headed home the winner from a corner for Auxerre’s fourth win in 24 league games this season.

