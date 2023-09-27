AUTO RACING: William Byron heads to Talladega locked into next round of NASCAR playoffs

William Byron is the only driver locked into the round of eight of NASCAR’s playoffs following his win at Texas last week. The Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday and the winner of the Alabama playoff race has never gone on to win the Cup title. The lowest finisher at Talladega to then win the title was Kyle Larson in 2021. Larson finished 37th.

