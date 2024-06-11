AUTO RACING: NASCAR debuts Cup Series in Iowa with Larson coming off Sonoma win; F1, IndyCar idle

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1:05 p.m.; Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (USA).

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: 350 laps, 306.25 miles.

Last year: Inaugural race.

Last race: Kyle Larson received a waiver from NASCAR that allows him to compete in the playoffs and then grabbed his third victory this season on Sonoma’s road course that vaulted him atop the Cup standings. He leads Chase Elliott by 14 points and Denny Hamlin by 26. … Michael McDowell earned his first career second-place finish on the California circuit. Chris Beuscher was third. … Brad Keselowski finished 13th and jumped two spots to seventh in the standings, 95 points behind Larson. … Chevy claimed four of the top six spots at Sonoma.

Fast facts: NASCAR returns to Iowa Speedway for the first time since 2019 with its Cup Series debut. The 7/8-mile oval has hosted races in the Xfinity, Truck and IndyCar series.

Next race: June 23, Loudon, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Hy-Vee Perks 250

Site: Newton, Iowa.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:05 p.m., and race, 3:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Iowa Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 218.75 miles.

Last year: The Xfinity Series returns to Iowa Speedway for the first time since Christopher Bell won there in 2019.

Last race: Shane van Gisbergen followed up his first career pole with his second consecutive Xfinity victory, winning the road race at Sonoma by 1.323 seconds over Joe Gibbs Racing’s Sheldon Creed. The New Zealand native led a race-high 32 laps in his Chevy just a week after winning at Portland.

Fast facts: Cole Custer leads Austin Hill and Chandler Smith in the standings by 12 points each with Justin Allgaier 24 back in fourth. … Van Gisbergen improved four spots to 10th, 147 points back. … Sam Mayer was third at Sonoma and stands 11th in points. … NASCAR fined Hill’s crew chief, Andy Street (No. 21 Richard Childress Racing) and Matt Noyce, the crew chief for Ryan Sieg’s No. 39, each $5,000 for unsecured lug nut violations at Sonoma.

Next race: June 22, Loudon, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Corey Heim gained the lead on lap 134 at Madison, Illinois, beat pole-winner Ty Majeski on a restart on lap 138 and won for the fourth time this season, all in the last eight races.

Next race: June 28, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen won his third consecutive Canadian Grand Prix, beating McLaren’s Lando Norris by 3.879 seconds for his sixth victory in nine races this season.

Fast facts: Verstappen has won 50 of the past 75 F1 races and ranks third in career wins behind Hamilton (103) and seven-time champion Michael Schumacher (91). He increased his advantage over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to 56 points.

Next race: June 23, Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Will Power won at Road America at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin to end a 34-race drought stretching just over two years and move atop the IndyCar points standings.

Fast facts: Power leads Alex Palou by five points and Scott Dixon by 11 as he seeks his third championship and second in three years. His 42nd win tied Michael Andretti for fourth on the all-time list. … Josef Newgarden was second and Scott McLaughlin third to give Team Penske a sweep of the podium, its first since 2017.

Next race: June 23, Monterey, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Tony Schumacher won in Top Fuel and Austin Prock won in Funny Car at Bristol, Tennessee.

Next event: June 21-23, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Last events: Giovanni Scelzi won last weekend at Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sheldon Haudenschild won last weekend at Ogilvie, Minnesota.

Next events: Friday and Saturday, Knoxville, Tennessee.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

