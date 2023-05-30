AUTO RACING: Blaney ends drought; Newgarden first American to win Indy since 2016

(All Times Eastern)

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Enjoy Illinois 300

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., and qualifying, 10:45 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).

Ryan Blaney, right, is embraced in Victory Lane by Harrison Burton after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Kelley

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway.

Race distance: 240 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Joey Logano won after starting seventh.

Last race: Ryan Blaney took the lead from William Byron on a restart and led the final 26 laps at Charlotte to end a 59-race winless drought.

Fast facts: Blaney’s victory in a race delayed a day by rain gave Team Penske its first-ever sweep of the Memorial Day weekend’s big races after Josef Newgarden won the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. … Byron finished second, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.. … The 5 1/2-hour race included five accidents in the final 50 laps. … Blaney, tied for the series lead with eight top-10 finishes in 14 races, moved within a point of Ross Chastain for the series points lead with Byron four points back and Kevin Harvick eight back. … NASCAR on Tuesday suspended Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott for this week’s race for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte. His team says it will not appeal.

Next race: June 11, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Pacific Office Automation 147

Site: Portland, Oregon.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:30, qualifying, noon, and race, 4:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Portland International Raceway.

Race distance: 75 laps, 147.5 miles.

Last year: A.J. Allmendinger won after starting 10th.

Last race: Justin Allgaier won at Charlotte in a race that took more than 12 hours to complete because of rain.

Fast facts: The race was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed by rain. It started Monday morning but was red-flagged for a second time because of rain after just 48 laps; the race was completed after the Coca-Cola 600. … John Hunter Nemechek finished second, followed by Cole Custer, Austin Hill and Ty Gibbs. … Gibbs completed 900 laps on Monday after also running the 600. … Nemechek moved into the points lead by 10 over Austin Hill with Allgaier third, 50 points behind.

Next race: June 10, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Toyota 200

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 p.m., and qualifying, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Corey Heim won after starting in the pole position.

Last race: Ben Rhodes passed Carson Hocevar after a restart on Lap 111 of 134 and pulled away at Charlotte for his first victory of the season.

Fast facts: Rhodes beat Heim to the checkered flag by 2.398 seconds. … There have been nine different race winners through 11 events, with Zane Smith and Christian Eckes the only two-time winners. … Heim leads the point standings by 26 over Ty Majeski and 43 over Smith; Eckes is sixth, 82 points off the lead. … Dean Thompson finished a career-best third.

Next race: June 23, Nashville, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Spanish Grand Prix

Site: Montmelo, Spain.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., and qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Race distance: 66 laps, 190.9 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won after starting second.

Last race: Verstappen led from start to finish to win at Monaco, his fourth victory in six races this season.

Fast facts: Verstappen passed former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel’s team record of 38 victories when he won four straight titles from 2010-13. … Verstappen has won 20 of the past 30 races, including the final race of the 2021 season that earned him his first of two consecutive championships. … Red Bull has won all six races so far, with Sergio Perez claiming the other two. … Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso was second for Aston Martin, his fifth podium in six races, but finished 28 seconds behind Verstappen. …. Frenchman Esteban Ocon was third, giving Alpine a rare podium.

Next race: June 18, Montreal, Canada.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Detroit Grand Prix

Site: Detroit, Michigan.

Schedule: Sunday, 3 p.m.

Track: Detroit street circuit.

Race distance: 100 laps, 170 miles.

Last year: Will Power won after starting 16th at Belle Isle, the deepest starting spot for a race winner of the season.

Last race: Josef Newgarden passed defending race winner Marcus Ericsson in a one-lap dash to the finish to win his first Indianapolis 500 and give team — and track — owner Roger Penske his 19th career victory in the race.

Fast facts: The victory was the first in the 500 for Team Penske since its owner bought Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2020. … After the race was red-flagged for the third time in the final 16 laps, Newgarden was moved from fourth to second by race control following a review of the running order at the time the yellow flag waved. … Newgarden, of Nashville, Tennessee, is the first American to win the Indy 500 since Alexander Rossi in 2016. He beat Ericsson by .0974 seconds, the fourth-closest finish in 107 Indy 500s. … 2021 season champion Alex Palou leads the point standings by 20 over Ericsson, 34 over Pato O’Ward and 37 over Newgarden.

Next race: June 18, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Clay Millican won in Top Fuel and Tim Wilkerson won in Funny Car in Elwood, Illinois.

Next event: June 4, Epping, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: June 2, Grand Fords, North Dakota; June 3, Ogilvie, Minnesota.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

