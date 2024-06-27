Authority overseeing Hurricanes’ arena approves development plan for multi-use district around venue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes said the governing body for PNC Arena has approved a development agreement to create a long-discussed mixed-use district around the arena. The project includes entertainment, retail and office space, as well as a music venue, apartments and a hotel. In a statement, the Hurricanes also said the Centennial Authority officially approved and signed the lease extension for the Hurricanes to remain at PNC Arena at least through the 2043-44 season. That extension was first agreed to last summer. That will jumpstart a $300 million project to upgrade the 25-year-old home to the Hurricanes and North Carolina State’s men’s basketball team.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.