Authorities seek fans behind hate attack against Vinícius

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Authorities are searching through security cameras and social media to try to identify those responsible for hanging a dummy of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior from a highway bridge last week. Members of an anti-violence committee in sports have met and say an investigation is underway to try to find those who hung the dummy and a banner with the words “Madrid hates Real.” It happened hours before Real Madrid played Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. The anti-violence committee also says it is studying punishment to about a dozen Valladolid fans who also insulted Vinícius in a match in December.

