Authorities seek fans behind hate attack against Vinícius

MADRID (AP) — Authorities are searching through security cameras and social media to try to identify those responsible for hanging a dummy of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior from a highway bridge last week. Members of an anti-violence committee in sports have met and say an investigation is underway to try to find those who hung the dummy and a banner with the words “Madrid hates Real.” It happened hours before Real Madrid played Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. The anti-violence committee also says it is studying punishment to about a dozen Valladolid fans who also insulted Vinícius in a match in December.

