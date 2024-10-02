Austria’s Rapid and Portugal’s Vitória claim first wins in revamped Conference League

ISTANBUL (AP) — Louis Schaub scored twice in a 2-1 victory for Austria’s SK Rapid over Basaksehir in Istanbul in the revamped UEFA Conference League. In the other opening game, Portugal’s Vitória SC beat Slovenia’s Celje 3-1. The remaining 16 games in the opening round are scheduled for Thursday, when Chelsea faces Belgian club Gent while Fiorentina plays Welsh club New Saints.

