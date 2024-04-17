Austrian team Salzburg heading to the Club World Cup after Arsenal eliminated from Champions League

MUNICH (AP) — Austrian team Salzburg is going to next year’s Club World Cup in the United States. Salzburg secured the last of 12 spots for European clubs thanks to Bayern Munich completing a 3-2 aggregate win over Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals. Arsenal could have qualified if it won this season’s Champions League. Teams could qualify for Club World Cup spots either as former Champions League winners or via a ranking system of their Champions League performances over four seasons. Salzburg profited from a rule that only two teams per country could qualify unless a country had three different Champions League winners in the last four years.

