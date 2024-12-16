Austrian soccer player suffers a fractured skull in an attack by unidentified assailant

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian soccer player Guido Burgstaller has been left with serious head injuries, including a skull fracture, after he was attacked in the Vienna city center. Burgstaller’s club Rapid Vienna says the 35-year-old striker was struck by an unidentified man and fell, injuring his head, in an incident which took place in front of witnesses at the weekend. The club says Burgstaller is expected to spend “the coming days” in a hospital and would likely be unable to play for several months. Burgstaller has played 26 times for the Austrian national team.

