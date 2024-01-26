Austrian skier Venier wins Cortina downhill after Shiffrin limps off the 2026 Olympic course

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Austrian skier Stephanie Venier held her nerve after Mikaela Shiffrin and a host of other skiers crashed to win a World Cup downhill on the course that will be used for the Milan-Cortina Olympics in two years. Shiffrin crashed into the safety nets after losing control while landing a jump on the upper portion of the course. She was helped off the course with her left boot raised off the snow. Venier finished 0.39 seconds ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami and 0.71 ahead of three skiers who tied for third. Valerie Grenier, Christina Ager and home favorite Sofia Goggia all had the same time. It was Venier’s eighth career World Cup win.

