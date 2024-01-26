Austrian skier Venier wins Cortina downhill after Shiffrin among racers who crashed

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Stephanie Venier has held her nerve to win a World Cup downhill after Mikaela Shiffrin and other skiers crashed on the course marked for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in two years. Shiffrin crashed into the safety nets after losing control while landing a jump on the upper portion of the course. She was helped off the course with her left boot raised off the snow. Venier finished 0.39 seconds ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami and 0.71 ahead of three skiers who tied for third. Valerie Grenier, Christina Ager and home favorite Sofia Goggia all had the same time. It was Venier’s second career World Cup win.

